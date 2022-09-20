 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple-digit temperatures expected today: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today will be another unseasonably warm day in Oklahoma. Highs this afternoon will soar into the triple digits. While temperatures are warmer than normal, I don't expect us to set any new records today. The previously set record was 102 back in 1954.

Tonight we will only cool into the 70s. 

For Wednesday I expect us to set a new record high. The previously set record was 98 degrees back in 1980. The forecast high for Wednesday is 100 degrees.

There will be a frontal boundary that passes through and brings us cooler weather just in time for Thursday - the first "official" day of fall.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. This will last through the weekend. The next chance for rain is slight, but comes by Sunday morning. 

