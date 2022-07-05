Triple-digit temperatures continue today: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Those temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days ahead. I am forecasting highs above 100 degrees through the week and into the start of the weekend.
Mostly dry and sunny conditions are expected today and this week as well.
Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly clear skies. Winds will remain from the south at 10-15mph.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
