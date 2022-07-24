 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple digit temperatures again today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Today our highs will soar to near 107 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Overnight we will see mostly clear skies and lows will drop into the low 80s. 

For Monday through Wednesday the highs will be in the low 100s. and the lows will be in the 80s. By Thursday and Friday we will see highs in the lower 90s, a break from the triple digit heat, with an increased chance for showers and storms as well. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

