Triple digit highs today, relief in sight: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today's highs will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will top off near 105-108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south today. 

Overnight we will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. 

For tomorrow we will see highs back in the low 100s. 

There is relief in sight by the second half of the week. The chance for showers and storms increases by Wednesday through Friday. High will drop down into the 90s by Thursday and 80s by Friday and Saturday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

