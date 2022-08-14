 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple-digit heat today, changes in sight: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday will be very similar with a high near 103. 

But by Tuesday, after a hot afternoon, we will see a chance for showers Tuesday night as a front moves in. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s for Wednesday through the end of the week. 

