Triple-digit heat today, changes in sight: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
Monday will be very similar with a high near 103.
But by Tuesday, after a hot afternoon, we will see a chance for showers Tuesday night as a front moves in. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s for Wednesday through the end of the week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
