Triple-digit heat plagues the state again today: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today we will see temperatures near 80 degrees as we wake up, but we will quickly warm into the 90s by lunch and triple digits by the afternoon.

Winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday there is an increased chance for a few stray showers, as well as a few more clouds in the area. Highs will be in the 90s.

Hot conditions will persist through the end of the week and into the weekend.