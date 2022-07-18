Triple-digit heat continues as drought conditions worsen

On Sunday, Tulsa hit 105 degrees for a high, making it the hottest day in Tulsa since the summer of 2018.
For the month of July, we have hit that 100 degree mark 12 times (including Monday, July 18), but we haven’t actually set any daily records.
Even this Sunday, while we topped off at 105 degrees, the record for the date is 110 degrees, set in 1936. For Tuesday we are forecasting the hottest temperatures so far this year, with a high of 109 degrees. But even that doesn’t beat the record for July 19 — 113 degrees in 1936.
So why do we continue to see hot temperatures but not set records?
“Records tend to be anywhere from 110 to 115 degrees,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “So even if we have a bad stretch of hot weather in the summer, it still may not set too many records.”
As Piltz noted, we had very hot periods during the 1930s and 1950s and in 2011 and 2012. So many records were set during those times, with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees.
Having days above 100 degrees does catch attention, because it is impactful, but it doesn’t always set records.
“The number of days at or above 100 degrees usually gives us something to relate to and draw comparisons,” said Piltz.
According to EMSA, Medical Heat Alerts are issued when five or more heat-related medical calls are made in a 24-hour period, and Tulsa has been under a Medical Heat Alert since July 1.
Since that time, EMSA has responded to 84 heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area, and 55 of those patients were transported to a hospital for treatment.
While the heat itself is difficult to swallow, we are now adding drought concerns on top of it.
Just last week the drought conditions for Tulsa County worsened from “no drought” to “abnormally dry” despite the Climate Prediction Center’s June 30 outlook predicting that drought conditions would not worsen in July.
“Conditions have been worsening and as a whole will continue to worsen into the first couple of days of August,” said Piltz. “There will be days with a few showers and storms around that will help locations, but overall the pattern will stay about what it has been.”
But according to Piltz, this is not rare. Being under an “abnormally dry” drought condition, which is the lowest on the drought monitor, is not out of the norm.
“To some degree, it happens a lot,” said Piltz. “It is not unusual to be in (abnormally dry conditions) for a time in the summer.”
1 of 23
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Charles Daub stands on Bettie Neely’s property where he lives in a travel trailer. His home was destroyed by a fire five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Roxane Sparr walks on her property in Mannford July 27, 2017. Five years ago Sparr and her then fiance's home where she lived burned in the wildfires that swept through Mannford and Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Brush and burnt trees are all that’s left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug. 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much of Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gracie Lackey, 16, lies on her horse while talking to her mother, Theresa (not pictured), on Aug. 8. The Lackeys moved to a new home after their house burned in a fire that decimated much of Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bettie Neely holds her service dog, Bambino, while sitting on the couch in the Mannford home she rebuilt herself after fire destroyed hers and hundreds of others in Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Elaine Anson on her property near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. Anson's home survived the wildfire, only to be burned by an electrical fire recently. Elaine's daughter, Theresa Lackey lost her home during the wildfire. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gracie Lackey, 16, works her horse Drifter at her home near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. The Lackeys’ home nearby was destroyed by a wildfire that decimated much of Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Brush and burnt trees are all that's left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48 intersection . Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Brush and burnt trees are all that's left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48 intersection . Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bettie Neely on the front porch of her beauty shop in Mannford Aug 1, 2017. The wildfire that decimated much of Mannford destroyed Neely's previous beauty shop and she rebuilt this one out of a portable building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Steven Janzen walks in the back yard of his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Roxane Sparr wipes her face on a hot day on the front porche of her home in Mannford July 27, 2017. Five years ago Sparr and her then fiance's home where she lived burned in the wildfires that swept through Mannford and Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Steven Janzen disciplines his dog at his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Steven Janzen checks on animals at his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jack and Elaine Anson on their property near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. Elaine's home survived the wildfire, only to be burned by an electrical fire recently. Elaine's daughter, Theresa Lackey lost her home during the wildfire. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Photo gallery from 2017: Five years after the Creek County wildfires
Images from Creek County five years after devastating wildfires.
1 of 23
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Charles Daub stands on Bettie Neely’s property where he lives in a travel trailer. His home was destroyed by a fire five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Roxane Sparr walks on her property in Mannford July 27, 2017. Five years ago Sparr and her then fiance's home where she lived burned in the wildfires that swept through Mannford and Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Brush and burnt trees are all that’s left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug. 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much of Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Gracie Lackey, 16, lies on her horse while talking to her mother, Theresa (not pictured), on Aug. 8. The Lackeys moved to a new home after their house burned in a fire that decimated much of Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Theresa Lackey, who lost her home to a wildfire that decimated much of Creek County five years ago, sits on the front porch of a nearby home, where she now lives. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Bettie Neely holds her service dog, Bambino, while sitting on the couch in the Mannford home she rebuilt herself after fire destroyed hers and hundreds of others in Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Brush and burnt trees are all that’s left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug. 8 near Highways 33 and 48. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Elaine Anson on her property near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. Anson's home survived the wildfire, only to be burned by an electrical fire recently. Elaine's daughter, Theresa Lackey lost her home during the wildfire. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Gracie Lackey, 16, works her horse Drifter at her home near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. The Lackeys’ home nearby was destroyed by a wildfire that decimated much of Creek County five years ago. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Brush and burnt trees are all that's left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48 intersection . Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Brush and burnt trees are all that's left in much of the landscape of Creek County as seen Aug 8, 2017 near Highways 33 and 48 intersection . Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Bettie Neely on the front porch of her beauty shop in Mannford Aug 1, 2017. The wildfire that decimated much of Mannford destroyed Neely's previous beauty shop and she rebuilt this one out of a portable building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Phillip Holbrook stands on his property in Mannford in July. Five years ago, the wildfires that swept through Mannford and Creek County destroyed his home. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Debris from a wildfire that swept through Mannford and Creek County five years ago is still on the Sparrs’ property in Mannford on July 27, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Steven Janzen walks in the back yard of his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Roxane Sparr wipes her face on a hot day on the front porche of her home in Mannford July 27, 2017. Five years ago Sparr and her then fiance's home where she lived burned in the wildfires that swept through Mannford and Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Debris from a wildfire that swept through Mannford and Creek County 5 years ago is still on the Sparr's property in Mannford July 27, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Steven Janzen disciplines his dog at his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Steven Janzen checks on animals at his Bristow, Ok. home July 26, 2017. Janzen's home was destroyed by the wildfires that hit Creek County 5 years ago, so he rebuilt his house out of metal to protect it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Theresa Lackey shows a photo of her home burning during the wildfire that decimated much of Creek County 5 years ago Aug 8, 2017. Lackey moved to a new home nearby. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
CREEK COUNTY FIRES 5 YEARS LATER
Roxane Sparr walks around her property in Mannford, where she and her husband are trying to rebuild five years after a fire destroyed hundreds of homes around Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MANNFORD WILDFIRES
Jack and Elaine Anson on their property near the intersection of Highways 48 and 33 Aug 8, 2017. Elaine's home survived the wildfire, only to be burned by an electrical fire recently. Elaine's daughter, Theresa Lackey lost her home during the wildfire. Five years ago, a wildfire decimated much Creek County. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World