Triple-digit heat continues as drought conditions worsen

On Sunday, Tulsa hit 105 degrees for a high, making it the hottest day in Tulsa since the summer of 2018.

For the month of July, we have hit that 100 degree mark 12 times (including Monday, July 18), but we haven’t actually set any daily records.

Even this Sunday, while we topped off at 105 degrees, the record for the date is 110 degrees, set in 1936. For Tuesday we are forecasting the hottest temperatures so far this year, with a high of 109 degrees. But even that doesn’t beat the record for July 19 — 113 degrees in 1936.

So why do we continue to see hot temperatures but not set records?

“Records tend to be anywhere from 110 to 115 degrees,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “So even if we have a bad stretch of hot weather in the summer, it still may not set too many records.”

As Piltz noted, we had very hot periods during the 1930s and 1950s and in 2011 and 2012. So many records were set during those times, with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees.

Having days above 100 degrees does catch attention, because it is impactful, but it doesn’t always set records.

“The number of days at or above 100 degrees usually gives us something to relate to and draw comparisons,” said Piltz.

According to EMSA, Medical Heat Alerts are issued when five or more heat-related medical calls are made in a 24-hour period, and Tulsa has been under a Medical Heat Alert since July 1.

Since that time, EMSA has responded to 84 heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area, and 55 of those patients were transported to a hospital for treatment.

While the heat itself is difficult to swallow, we are now adding drought concerns on top of it.

Just last week the drought conditions for Tulsa County worsened from “no drought” to “abnormally dry” despite the Climate Prediction Center’s June 30 outlook predicting that drought conditions would not worsen in July.

“Conditions have been worsening and as a whole will continue to worsen into the first couple of days of August,” said Piltz. “There will be days with a few showers and storms around that will help locations, but overall the pattern will stay about what it has been.”

But according to Piltz, this is not rare. Being under an “abnormally dry” drought condition, which is the lowest on the drought monitor, is not out of the norm.

“To some degree, it happens a lot,” said Piltz. “It is not unusual to be in (abnormally dry conditions) for a time in the summer.”