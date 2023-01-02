 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for parts of eastern Oklahoma

  • Updated
A tornado watch is in effect for parts of eastern Oklahoma through 10 p.m. The best time to potentially see severe storms will be from 4-7 p.m. Tornadic development is a possibility, as well. The best chance for severe weather still remains just east of the Tulsa metro. 

Hail and gusty winds are also a threat with these storms. An emergency manager in Broken Arrow reported three-quarter inch hail, according to National Weather Service local storm reports.

By 7 p.m. the threat will be east of us and impacting the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line.

