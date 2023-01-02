Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for parts of eastern Oklahoma

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of eastern Oklahoma through 10 p.m. The best time to potentially see severe storms will be from 4-7 p.m. Tornadic development is a possibility, as well. The best chance for severe weather still remains just east of the Tulsa metro.
Hail and gusty winds are also a threat with these storms. An emergency manager in Broken Arrow reported three-quarter inch hail, according to National Weather Service local storm reports.
By 7 p.m. the threat will be east of us and impacting the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line.
Photos of the year: Tulsa World photographers pick their top moments of 2022
Helping the homeless
Brent Thurman, who was currently homeless, is helped onto a flatbed shopping cart by friend A.J. McCosar (center) and another friend at 11th Street and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa on July 21. Thurman had been treated and released at a local hospital for dehydration. He said the hospital gave him an IV and a security guard took him to 11th and Trenton and dropped him off. He was unable to get up or move. McCosar was going to take him to a friend's house where he could recuperate.
"In July while working on a story about how vulnerable populations were dealing with the intense heat, I photographed Brent Thurman. He was lying on the sidewalk, unable to move and trying to drink fluids. He struggled to tell me that security officers from Hillcrest had dumped him on the sidewalk overnight, and he couldn’t move to help himself. The Tulsa World obtained video that appeared to corroborate his story. He was suffering from an infection." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Big 12 Wrestling Championships
Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan runs toward the mat while being announced for his match during the championship round of the 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa on March 6.
“One of my favorite things about covering sports is the pageantry, or sometimes lack there of. I kept seeing this shadow cast onto the smoke when certain wrestlers were announced and it just made them look mythic. Like they were some how projecting a larger version of themselves to the public. It was something I hadn’t been able to capture in a while.”
— Ian Maule, Tulsa World
World Cup joy
Travis Miller and Cassie DeLozier Miller kiss at the Empire Bar on Nov. 29 after Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of a Group B World Cup game between the United States and Iran.
“This had an extra moment in it during the cheering and excitement of it being the first goal scored of that game.” —
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Union Teacher of the Year
Union eighth-grade English teacher Kelsey McAfee reacts to being named the Union Schools Teacher of the Year on Feb. 9.
“These surprise the teacher photos are so much fun to shoot because the teachers are truly surprised and well deserving of the prize. I think everyone in the room was crying after she won.” — Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Alaskan sun
The sun breaks through the clouds near Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 21.
“Alaska is on most people’s bucket lists of places to visit. I had another reason to visit. My son and daughter-in-law live there. I had lived in Alaska when I was 16, but revisiting there now meant a lot more to me.” —
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Massacre search
Graves are refilled with dirt by workers at Oaklawn Cemetery on Nov. 18.
“The City of Tulsa and researchers are looking for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Most of the work has taken place at Oaklawn Cemetery with bodies exhumed for further study. At the end of each dig, graves are filled back in. I tried to make it out every day that they worked whether I had an assignment for the next day’s paper or not. Although the City of Tulsa is providing photos and video, I believe it’s very important that independent journalists observe and document this entire process.” —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Catching a foul ball
Fans try to catch a foul ball at the Tulsa Drillers game on May 11.
“I am always trying to get a good shot of the Drillers fans trying to catch a foul ball during the game but it is really hard to be focused on game action and then redirect to get a good shot.” —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Mass shooting in Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanks Saint Francis employees on June 2 for showing up to work the day after a mass shooting at the hospital’s Natalie Building that left five people dead, including the shooter.
“During a press conference about the mass shooting at Saint Francis, workers crowded the foyer to find out exactly what happened at their place of employment and to their coworkers. Some teared up and some hugged. The mayor thanked them, and pointed out that they showed back up the next morning ready to care for us. Shortly after, most hurried back to work caring for anyone who needed it.” —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Sunset in Tulsa
The sun sets behind the BOK Center in Tulsa on May 3.
“I cheated a little on this one. It is a time lapse from the eighth floor of the Tulsa World building. I have thousands of images from this vantage point. This one was pretty dramatic. That is one of the reasons I love photography. It stops time, so you can appreciate it.” —
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Drums of Summer
Dylan Tice (front left) of the Blue Stars practices her team's routine during the Drums of Summer at Broken Arrow High School on July 19.
"It was one of the May 100-plus degree days and I was kind of dreading this assignment. I then realized no matter how much I complained it wasn't go change the heat and I should just keep an open mind. I walked into Broken Arrow's indoor practice facility and saw these beams of golden light and was instantly put into a good mood." —
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ukulele Jam in Broken Arrow
Jo-Ann Wenzell and Marilyn Sparks enjoy the Ukulele Jam at the Broken Arrow Seniors Center.
“It was a fun story because they are all there to just be around other people who enjoy playing the ukulele. They were having a blast and played some traditional ukulele songs but for the most part played the Beatles.” —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Lassalle's takeover
Lassalle's New Orleans Deli owners Chris and Amanda West prepare lunch at a pop-up restaurant at Gambill's Pastaria for one day in Tulsa on Jan. 27. Lassalle's closed Dec. 23, 2021.
"I like the emotion in Chris West's face as he looks out the window at all the former customers who came for a Lassalle's lunch at Gambill's." —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
A game of catch
Tulsa Police officer C.D. Martin plays catch with kids at the Savanna Landing apartments as Karen Gilbert talks with people about Crime Stoppers on Feb. 11.
"This was just a typical story on the Tulsa Police showing a presence on 61st and Peoria at an apartment complex, but we weren't allowed on the property. I was shooting a group of people outside the fence with the police and just happened to look over and see Officer Martin pick up a game of catch with a couple of kids on the other side of the fence." —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Season comes to an end
Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter covers his face after he takes a seat on the bench late in the fourth quarter during his team's 69-76 semifinal loss to Edmond North during the 6A state tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on March 11.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Capturing TOOL
TOOL lead singer Maynard James Keenan performs at the BOK Center on Jan. 30.
"TOOL is another one of my favorite bands. Their music is tribal and when I saw this silhouette of Maynard it just got to me." —
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Taking the stage at the PBR
Eli Vastbinder walks onto the stage during rider announcements during PBR: Unleash the Beast at the BOK Center in Tulsa on April 16.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ware sentencing
David Ware is escorted from a courtroom at the Tulsa County Courthouse on April 27 as a jury deliberated his sentence for the killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. The jury ultimately recommended a death sentence.
—
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Rescuing cattle
Volunteers use a boat to try to push cattle to higher ground in floodwaters on state Highway 16 west of Muskogee on May 5.
—
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger, one more time
Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16 in Tulsa.
"In May, the PGA Championship came to Tulsa. The entire thing was wonderful, but the best part was getting to cover arguably the best golfer ever, Tiger Woods, one more time. The tournament didn’t go his way, but Tiger and I are both getting older! At 50, and as infrequently as golf majors come to Tulsa, I realize this may be the last one I get to cover. And who knows how many more Woods will play? I was happy to be there. What a job I have!" —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger's smile
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 17. —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tee shot under cloudy skies
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot at the 9th hole under the Goodyear blimp and cloudy skies during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21. Zalatoris lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A careful setup
Tiger Woods stands back up after lining up a putt on the 7th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21
—
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Active shooter training
Tulsa Police Lt. Will Toliver helps Tulsa Police Academy cadets (left) Darien Tilley and Brandon Waggoner train for active shooter situations at Lincoln Christian School on May 27.
—
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Saying farewell
The remains of Dr. Stephanie Husen are carried to a hearse by her father, Greg Husen (center), at her funeral on June 11 in Broken Arrow. Husen was killed in a mass shooting in the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Health System.
"I covered the mass shooting at Saint Francis. The funerals were heartbreaking. It needs to be noted that when newsworthy funerals happen, we defer to the families and let them dictate how we cover those. Dr. Stephanie Husen’s family preferred we stay outside the church. At the end of the funeral, her father Greg carried her remains to the hearse. A sad scene to watch and photograph." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Mourners grieve
Mourners grieve at the casket of Dr. Preston Phillips during his funeral June 11 in Tulsa. Phillips was killed in a mass shooting in the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Health System.
"Recently, I had a loved one cared for at Saint Francis. The compassion and care we were treated with just drove home how unbelievable and senseless this crime was. How could someone could do that, there of all places? It made me angry all over again." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Home run celebration
Ole Miss fans celebrate a home run by Justin Bench during Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha in June. Also, two fans hug after one of them caught the ball. Bench's home run was the third consecutive hit by Ole Miss in the eighth inning.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
"The heart of public education"
Mayo Demonstration School students Canon Blackford (left), Ruby Bevel, Riley Blackford and Harriet Daly perch on a ledge to talk with former teachers including pre-kindergarten teacher Jessica Bond (in window) on Aug. 16.
“There has been a lot of talk about education in Oklahoma in the news recently. People accusing schools of placing books to harm children and going so far as talk of indoctrination. But this photo gets to the heart of public education. Students at the end of the summer so excited to see their former teachers, and the teachers so excited to see the students. This is public education, not all that other stuff.” —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The action off the field
Union senior cheerleader Madison Wise hoists a fellow cheerleader into the air before a game against Owasso on Sept. 23.
“I love covering preps football. Yes, the action on the field is great, and I marvel at the athletes competing. But, probably my favorite part of preps happens off the field. Whether they be student fans, band members or off-the-field athletes like cheerleaders. When the cheerleader on top wobbled a little, Wise’s reaction was priceless. She kept her up gracefully.” —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Expression says it all
Oklahoma cheerleader Kayln Smith's expression says it all after a turnover on downs during the football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Norman on Sept. 24. The Sooners ended up losing, 41-34.
"If I had to pinpoint when the Oklahoma football season started turning south it would be after I took this photo after a Kansas State touchdown. I wanted something that captured the mood of the crowd in Norman and luckily for me I found it on the sidelines." —
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Celebration
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after Harper's fourth-quarter interception during a football game between OSU and Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 1. The Cowboys won, 36-25.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sharing strength
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Oct. 6 in Tulsa. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
"This was a beautiful moment to watch after a horrific event. So nice to see the smiles on the kids' faces. Their reaction as they arrived at school was like a hug from mom in public. You’re embarrassed, act like you don’t really want it, but deep down, you feel loved. These students felt loved on that morning." —
Mike Simon, Tulsa World
Celebrating an Owasso win
Owasso quarterback Tyler Caviness is hoisted into the air after the win over Edmond North on Oct. 7 in Owasso.
—
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Acknowledging the fans
Cushing's Camden Crooks (21) slaps fans' hands while running onto the field before the game against Wagoner at Cushing on Oct. 7. Cushing beat Wagoner 42-0.
"For most stories I usually have an an idea of the standard photographs I need to get for events or stories that we cover. In this photo, I was able to capture a total surprise moment for me." —
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Rat Fink on wheels
A member of the Tulsa ArtCar Klub in a Rat Fink costume and riding the Retro Rocket motorcycle speaks to a Tulsa police officer before the annual Brookside BooHaHa parade along Peoria Avenue on Oct. 22.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
A caring mentor
Owasso football player Cole Adams (left) talks with senior Viktoria Lim about the bow in her hair in a class for students who have special needs at Owasso High School on Oct. 20. Looking on is senior Jayden Brown.
"Watching Owasso football player and Alabama commit Cole Adams on the football field is thrilling. Big plays and emotion make it exciting. I have photographed him for years and wrongly thought that was the most impressive thing about him. I thought that until I visited Stephanie Barger’s classroom for students who have special needs. Adams works as a mentor in the class. As I'm a jaded and cynical photojournalist, it takes a lot for an athlete to impress me with good deeds. I have been to enough photo ops with athletes that turn out to be nothing more than that — a photo op. But Adams entered the room, as he does nearly every day, and greeted every classmate by name. He seemed to have as much or more fun than them. He hugged the ones who wanted a hug. He colored with the ones who wanted to color. Most importantly, he made every one of them feel special and loved." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storming the field
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) is carried off the field by his teammates after the Wildcats shut out Oklahoma State as fans storm the field at the Oct. 29 football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats won 48-0.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Reaction to a touchdown
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson makes an 83-yard reception to score a touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 12.
“This was the last home win and a close game that OSU won by less than a touchdown. This was an important play but this photo stands out to me because of the light coming into the stadium and Spencer Sanders’ reaction on the sideline.” —
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Shooting aftermath
Two people hug outside at Memorial High School where people were evacuated from a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building at 64th Street and South Yale Avenue on June 1.
—
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A solemn walk
Researchers, community members and clergy carry human remains exhumed from a grave at Oaklawn Cemetery to an on-site lab on Nov. 17 in Tulsa. Researchers are continuing to look for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"In October, Tulsa began another excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery, looking for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It is long, tedious work, with researchers digging and dusting off graves with hand tools. When the grave matches the profile of a massacre victim, the researchers exhume the remains and take them to an on-site lab for further analysis. There is always a solemn procession as community members and researchers walk the remains through the cemetery. It is moving to watch. It is very important to me that independent journalists observe and document this entire process. The city is providing photos and videos, but I believe that independent journalists need to be there as well." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Full frame action
Rapid City Rush defenseman Simon Lavigne and Tulsa Oilers forward Evan Weinger collide into a corner chasing a puck during a game Nov. 17.
“Hockey is one of my favorite sports to watch, and one that I find difficult to photograph. I was happy to get a frame full of action.” —
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
"Cool" photo of Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Cain’s ballroom on Jan 29.
“I didn’t know who Gary Clark Jr. was a few years ago. I discovered his music in a local taproom. The lighting on this image was different than nearly all my other images. I just thought it was cool, like Gary Clark Jr.” —
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
A winning proposal
Players react after Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) proposes to his girlfriend, Oklahoma softball payer Grace Lyons, after the Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman on Nov. 19. Both Turk (with Lyons' yes) and OU (28-13) won.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along with Anklebiter on the final day of the Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Nov. 20 in Tulsa. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music festival, benefiting Oklahomans for Equality.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Going high
A rider jumps during the 13- to 16-year-old boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Nov. 23 in Tulsa.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
A rainy wait
Oklahoma State's marching band and cheerleaders wait for the team to take the field in the rain before a football game against West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 26 in Stillwater. West Virginia won, 24-26.
—
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Alaskan snow-covered mountain
A snow-covered mountain near Eagle River, Alaska, on Sept. 24.
"Alaska is on most people's bucket lists of places to visit. I had another reason to visit. My son and daughter-in-law live there. I had lived in Alaska when I was 16, but revisiting there now meant a lot more to me. The time we spent there was the peak of their fall. While it was 100 degrees in Tulsa, I was enjoying low 50s and overcast sunny skies. The views are spectacular. My photos didn't really do it justice." —
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Gray mountains in Alaska
Clouds make the mountains appear gray near Girdwood, Alaska, on Sept. 21.
—
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
A championship lift
Stillwater players, including Gage Gundy (center, right) hoist the state championship trophy after defeating Choctaw in their 6AII state championship football game at the University of Central Oklahoma on Dec. 2 in Edmond.
—
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ghost town comes to life
The Quapaw High School marching band rehearses on the foundation of a building during the Coming Home for Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Located in the Tar Creek Superfund site, all but a few Picher residents took buyouts from the federal government and relocated. The town was demolished in 2011.
"I covered the story of Picher for years. I still go back whenever I’m in that part of the state. I was surprised to learn that they still have a Christmas parade. Former residents, their families and others showed up for the eighth annual parade. It was a joy to watch the ghost town come to life once again." —
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Sweet, tender moment
Markwayne Mullin, the Republican candidate who will replace retiring Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate, hugs his daughter Lynette at his watch party in Tulsa on Nov. 8.
"Markwayne Mullin giving his girl a kiss was a photo I just happened to grab at the watch party, and it turned out to be the best photo from the event — just a sweet and tender moment." —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Greeting a fellow veteran
Navy veteran Dave Bellamy shakes hands with two other veterans at the Veterans' Day parade in Tulsa on Nov. 11.
"I cover the Veteran’s Day parade almost every year, and I walk the entire route looking for a photo just like this." —
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stunning loss
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis and Ataya Casaus celebrate as Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen, Meredith Mayes and Kass Blankenship react while Edmond North players celebrate on the the court after an overtime basket won championship for Edmond North, 59-57, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on March 12 in the state tournament.
"I have been covering sports for over a decade, and covering a heartbreaking loss is never easy. I wanted to tell the whole story, that in order for a team to lose, one has to win. This could be the first of many lessons in life that sometimes things don’t break your way, no matter how hard you work." —
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tiger in pain
Tiger Woods winces in pain after teeing off on the eighth hole during Day 1 of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19.
"The mania around Tiger Woods was otherworldly. Swarms of people gathered to simply say they were a part of something larger than themselves. He is Tiger, less a man than more of a force. He hit his tee shot on 8 and grimaced. A knee that had become a larger story than any other golfer at the tournament answered the question. Despite media and public opinion, Tiger is a man and must battle time and injury just like any one of us." —
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Getting in gear
Players of the Large School West team wait to warm up during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on July 26.
"There are times when the job can become repetitive, and it’s easy to put the car in neutral. It’s the little surprises, like seeing a repetitive series of frames, that can make you chuckle when you think there is only one thing to photograph." —
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Above the fall: Drone pilots capture foliage colors across U.S.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!