Tornado-warned storm that produced tornado in Seminole headed into Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, counties

Update 8:45 p.m.: The tornado warning has been extended into central Okmulgee County, north central McIntosh County and western Muskogee County.

Update 8:40 p.m.: a damaging tornado has been confirmed on the ground in and east of Earlsboro in eastern Pottawatomie County just south of Interstate 40.

A storm that has already produced multiple tornados in central and eastern Oklahoma is now headed into northeastern Oklahoma, the National Weather Service reported.

Southwestern Okmulgee County is now under a tornado warning as the storm that blew through Seminole earlier Wednesday night moves northeast. Damage is being reported throughout the Seminole area, including downtown.

at 6:25 p.m, the first tornado was confirmed five miles west of Maud.

The storm then blew through Seminole about 7 p.m., before turning towards Cromwell.

At 8 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located in Cromwell, heading northeast, forecasters said. That storm then blew across Interstate 40 west of Okemah and went north of Okemah before entering Okmulgee County.

The storm does not have any confirmed tornadoes at this time, but a strong low-level rotation capable of producing a tornado was moving northeast in southwestern Okmulgee County at 20 mph.

Areas in the path of the storm include Okmulgee, Okemah, Okfuskee, Henryetta, Dewar, Schulter, Grayson, Bearden, Hoffman, Castle, Clearview, Okmulgee State Park and Pharoah.

A second tornado-warned storm with a radar-confirmed tornado located near Brooksville is also entering Seminole County, according to the National Weather Service.

Both tornado warnings in Okmulgee and Seminole counties are set to expire at 8:45 p.m.

