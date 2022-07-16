Toasty weekend: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Highs today are in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies and a south wind.
Overnight we will be in the 80s with clear skies.
For Sunday, more cloud coverage is expected as a weak system moves across the state. Unfortunately, it won't do too much with the temperatures. The highs will still remain in the 100s for Sunday.
That tripe digit heat will hold steady through the upcoming week.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today