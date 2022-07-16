 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toasty weekend: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Highs today are in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies and a south wind. 

Overnight we will be in the 80s with clear skies.

For Sunday, more cloud coverage is expected as a weak system moves across the state. Unfortunately, it won't do too much with the temperatures. The highs will still remain in the 100s for Sunday. 

That tripe digit heat will hold steady through the upcoming week.

