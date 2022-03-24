 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Quiet, comfortable weather is in our forecast for the next few days ahead as we near towards the weekend. Today those temperatures will remain in the 50s. Some cloud coverage is expected early, but gradually clearing skies are forecasted for the afternoon with a light north wind.  So it should feel pretty good if you have any outdoor activities planned later in the day. By Friday through Saturday you can expect the 70s to return and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies to persist across eastern Oklahoma. That warming trend will continue through the start of next week as our temperatures top off in the 80s. However, by next Wednesday another front will arrive and bring those afternoon highs back down into the 60s with a chance for some rain.

