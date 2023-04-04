There is a chance for severe storms late tonight, but the threat looks like it will be confined mainly to the state line with Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hail is the main risk with these storms, and tornadic development is pretty low.

Throughout the day we will see more cloud coverage and strong south winds at 15-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Another fire weather watch is in effect for Tuesday with the strong winds.

For Wednesday the clouds and rain will move east and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only climb into the 60s.