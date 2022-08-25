 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The warmth continues, but changes come this weekend: watch Thursday's weather forecast

Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.

After starting in the low 70s this morning we will warm to the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon.

The 90s will stick around for the rest of the week and the weekend. However, the chance for rain will increase by Sunday. And next week we will see somewhat unsettled weather with a chance for rain each day and highs in the upper-80s.

