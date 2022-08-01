 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The heat sun sunshine return today: watch Monday's weather forecast

Today will start off with a few stray showers, mainly south. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for the start of the day with temperatures in the mid 70s during that 7:00 a.m. hour. 

By lunchtime we will already be in the upper 80s with gradually clearing skies and by the afternoon our highs will top off in the mid 90s with lots of sunshine.

This week will stay relatively dry, and warmer.

Highs will be in the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday there is an increased chance for showers and temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

