The heat rolls on: Watch your Independence Day weather forecast

Happy 4th of July!

Today will begin with temperatures in the 80s and lots of humidity. By the afternoon we will warm to near 100 degrees with sunny skies.

As we head through the week and into next weekend the temperatures will remain in the triple digits each day. It will be very hot across the state.

Overnight lows will remain in the 80s with little relief in sight.

