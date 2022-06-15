 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The heat rolls on: Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang says another 90 degree day ahead

The heat wave continues with temperatures well above average again this afternoon. We will, once again, soar into the 90s. Average high this time of year is closer to 88 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but overnight there may be a few showers that move through the state, although the chance is pretty slim. 

Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. 

For Thursday we will see highs back in the upper 90s with a light south wind at 5-10 mph. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

