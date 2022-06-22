The Earth's tilt: the reason for solstices, equinoxes and seasons

It is Wednesday, and we just completed our longest day of the year. Tuesday, June 21, was the summer solstice, the first official day of summer, the longest day of sunlight for the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

So why does this occur? Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. This tilt is what causes equinoxes, solstices and seasons, because the Northern Hemisphere will see varying amounts of sunshine throughout the year as it orbits the sun.

So as the Earth is spinning along its axis, there is one point in time per year where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun. That was Tuesday, and it means the Northern Hemisphere saw the most sunlight on that day that it will see on any day this year. For Tulsa, that was approximately 14.5 hours of sunlight.

According to the National Weather Service, on the day of summer solstice, the sunlight is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which sits at 23.5 degrees latitude north on the globe. This runs through Mexico, the Bahamas, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and southern China. For every location north of that, which includes Oklahoma, the sun is at its highest point in the sky on this day of the year.

From here on, each day will gradually get shorter as we move in time toward the winter solstice, which will be the shortest day of the year with the least amount of sunlight. In the Northern Hemisphere, this will be Dec. 21 this year. On this date, the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5 degrees south on the globe and, according to the National Weather Service, will run through Australia, Chile, southern Brazil and South Africa. Tulsa will see less than 10 hours of sunlight that day.

Between those dates we have equinoxes. The vernal and autumnal equinoxes are days where the Earth’s tilt on its axis is neither toward nor away from the sun, which results in days where there are almost equal amounts of day and night.

According to the NWS, the word equinox is derived from two Latin words: aequus (equal) and nox (night). And while the sun’s rays were directly over the Tropic of Cancer or Tropic of Capricorn before, in this situation the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator.

Finally, Earth’s tilt is responsible for seasons. As Earth rotates around the sun, it does so in an elliptical pattern. As we know, the radius from the given center point (the sun) to Earth's path will be greater on two sides than the radius on the other two sides. This gives the elliptical its elongated shape.

Although it may seem contradictory to our thinking of seasons, the point in time when Earth is at its farthest from the sun is actually July. This is called aphelion. And Earth is closest to the sun during January, which is called perihelion. So why is it colder in January when it’s closest to the sun? Again, this goes back to Earth’s tilt.

Regardless of perihelion or aphelion, the tilt will determine the amount of sunlight hitting the Northern Hemisphere, thus creating seasons. The Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun in December and toward the sun in June.

