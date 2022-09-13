 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 90s return today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today we begin with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, but by the afternoon the highs will soar back into the 90s.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail today and through the end of the week, with really no chance for rain in sight. We will see lows creep back into the 60s with highs in the mid-90s. 

