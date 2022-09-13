The 90s return today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today we begin with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, but by the afternoon the highs will soar back into the 90s.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail today and through the end of the week, with really no chance for rain in sight. We will see lows creep back into the 60s with highs in the mid-90s.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today