Temperatures well above average today: watch Tuesday Nov 29 weather forecast

Today the highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average. Typically our highs this time of year are around 56 degrees. Today's forecast high is 70 degrees.

Winds will be from the south gusting to 30 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

A strong, but dry, cold front will move through tonight and bring much cooler weather for tomorrow.

Wednesday morning our temperatures will be just below freezing, but the wind chills will be in the low 20s with wind chills dropping to the single digits in far western Oklahoma.

Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the low-to-mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

Lows on Wednesday night will be in the 20s.

We quickly warm up for the end of the week.

Highs on Friday are back in to the 60s and the chance for rain will increase for the weekend.