 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Temperatures warm through the weekend: watch Friday's weather forecast

  • 0

Today we will see highs just slightly warmer than Thursday. We will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a south breeze kicking up at 15 mph at times. There may be a few stray showers, but they will be isolated near the Kansas and Oklahoma state line. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Overnight lows will warm as well. We will get into the 70s with mostly clear conditions. 

For the weekend, highs will climb into the mid-90s on Saturday and upper-90s on Sunday. 

On Monday we could potentially tie the previously set record high of 100 degrees. Unfortunately, those triple digits stick around for the next couple of days. We may set a new record high on Wednesday as well with highs forecast to 100 degrees once again. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert