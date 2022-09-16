Temperatures warm through the weekend: watch Friday's weather forecast

Today we will see highs just slightly warmer than Thursday. We will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a south breeze kicking up at 15 mph at times. There may be a few stray showers, but they will be isolated near the Kansas and Oklahoma state line.

Overnight lows will warm as well. We will get into the 70s with mostly clear conditions.

For the weekend, highs will climb into the mid-90s on Saturday and upper-90s on Sunday.

On Monday we could potentially tie the previously set record high of 100 degrees. Unfortunately, those triple digits stick around for the next couple of days. We may set a new record high on Wednesday as well with highs forecast to 100 degrees once again.