Temperatures slightly warmer today: watch Saturday Christmas Eve weather forecast

Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.

Overnight lows are back down in the teens, but for Christmas Day we are expecting a nice little warm up with dry conditions for the holiday. Highs on Christmas Day will be near 40.

Next week we are back in the 50s and 60s. There will be a chance for rain that returns by the end of the week, otherwise it stays dry.