Temperatures remain well above average today: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details

More hot weather is forecasted for today. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph and heat index values will spike to the triple digits, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Overnight we will drop into the 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail.
For Friday we are looking for highs in the 90s once again.
Hot weather sticks around for the upcoming weekend.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today