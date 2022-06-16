 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperatures remain well above average today: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details

  • 0

More hot weather is forecasted for today. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph and heat index values will spike to the triple digits, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated. 

Overnight we will drop into the 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail.

For Friday we are looking for highs in the 90s once again.

Hot weather sticks around for the upcoming weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert