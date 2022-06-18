 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures remain above average: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will be warm once again with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 90s. Winds will remain light from the south. There may be a stray afternoon shower, but overall it will just be another hotter-than-average day. 

Overnight we will drop down into the 70s with party cloudy to mostly clear skies. 

For Sunday more heat is expected. Highs will once again be in the mid-to-upper 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

