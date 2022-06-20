 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperatures back in the 90s today: watch Monday's weather forecast

  • 0

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s today with a south wind at 5-10 mph. An afternoon high of 95 is expected. Mostly sunny skies will continue today with just a few passing clouds.

Overnight the clouds will drop into the 70s with mostly clear skies. 

For Tuesday the temperatures will spike into the upper 90s with sunny skies. 

Triple-digit highs are forecast for the end of the week into the weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

Sunday Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert