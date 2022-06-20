Temperatures back in the 90s today: watch Monday's weather forecast

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s today with a south wind at 5-10 mph. An afternoon high of 95 is expected. Mostly sunny skies will continue today with just a few passing clouds.
Overnight the clouds will drop into the 70s with mostly clear skies.
For Tuesday the temperatures will spike into the upper 90s with sunny skies.
Triple-digit highs are forecast for the end of the week into the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
