Sunshine returns, highs stay below average: watch Thursday's weather forecast

The skies are clear today and the winds shift from the north to the south. Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as highs warm to only 88 degrees.

Overnight we will see clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

On Friday and Saturday the highs will warm back into the 90s with a chance for rain increasing for the second half of the weekend.

Next week our highs remain below average, in the 80s, with a chance for the first half of the week.