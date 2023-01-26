Sunshine returns, highs in the 40s: watch Thursday Jan 26 weather forecast

Today we will see more sunshine with a light wind and highs in the upper 40s.

It will be an improvement from the past few days, for sure.

As we head into Friday and Saturday, we actually warm up quite a bit. Hight will get in the upper 50s on Friday and even low 60s on Saturday.

But then Saturday evening a front moves in and brings a chance for showers and drops temperatures down for Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will only be near 40 degrees and we will have a strong north wind with cloudy skies,

As we head into the start of next week some precipitation moves in, which means we may be seeing a wintry mix on Monday and Tuesday as highs are only expected to be in the low 30s.