Highs today will be in the 60s with a light north wind and sunny skies.
Sunday we will warm into the 70s with a few passing clouds and a south breeze.
The temperatures will warm into the 80s for the start of the work week with the next chance for rain returning by Thursday.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today