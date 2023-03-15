We will start the morning with temperatures in the low 40s, but warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day. And winds will increase from the south, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

However, later in the day, the clouds will start to increase as well in advance of an approaching cold front that will move through on Thursday evening.

This will bring a chance for showers and a few storms on Thursday.

By Friday the rain will move out but the temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s.

Those chilly temperatures will stick around for a while as we head into the weekend highs stay in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.