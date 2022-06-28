Sunny, warm day ahead for Tuesday's weather forecast

Today the winds will gradually shift from the north to the south. This will start to slowly pull moisture and humidity back into the area for the second half of the week. For today, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 80s and a light south wind.
Overnight we are back down in the 60s.
For Wednesday the temperatures will return back to the 90s.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today