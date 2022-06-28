 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny, warm day ahead for Tuesday's weather forecast

Today the winds will gradually shift from the north to the south. This will start to slowly pull moisture and humidity back into the area for the second half of the week. For today, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 80s and a light south wind. 

Overnight we are back down in the 60s.

For Wednesday the temperatures will return back to the 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

