Today will be warm and sunny with a south wind. Highs will warm back into the 70s.
Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather now, because changes come as we head into Tuesday and the rest of the week. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are forecasted through the week's end with temperatures dropping back into the 50s for the highs and 40s for the lows.
We may dry out for next weekend, but the temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s and there will be a north wind.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
