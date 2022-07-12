Sunny, warm afternoon ahead: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Despite a cool front moving through today, it will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s. However, we will see a north wind with gusts near 20 mph this afternoon. The good news with this front is that some slightly drier air will move in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Dew points will drop from the 70s to the 60s, which will feel less humid.
Temperatures will soar back into the triple digits again on Wednesday through the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
