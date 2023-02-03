It will be a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s. As we head into the afternoon we will warm into the 40s with sunny skies and light winds.

The warming trend continues for the weekend ahead. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are expected over the weekend.

For next week, the highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday, and then another system moves in. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures, in the 40s and 50s, and a chance for rain. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so no wintry precipitation is expected.