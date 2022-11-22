Sunny, nice afternoon: Watch Tuesday Nov 22 forecast

Today we will start in the 30s and warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.

For Wednesday the highs will be a touch cooler as clouds build in ahead of the next cold front that is set to move through on Thanksgiving Day.

For Thursday there is a chance for showers with highs in the mid 50s. The winds will be from the north gusting to 15-20 mph at times.