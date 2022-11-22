 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sunny, nice afternoon: Watch Tuesday Nov 22 forecast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today we will start in the 30s and warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds. 

For Wednesday the highs will be a touch cooler as clouds build in ahead of the next cold front that is set to move through on Thanksgiving Day. 

For Thursday there is a chance for showers with highs in the mid 50s. The winds will be from the north gusting to 15-20 mph at times. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert