 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny, hot, with light south winds: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

  • 0

Winds will be light from the south today with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Highs are expected to top out at 103 degrees with a heat index near 107. Today we will see partly cloudy skies. 

Overnight mostly clear conditions are forecasted with lows in the upper 70s.

For Friday, our highs will be back in the low 100s. Winds will pick up from the south, so the breeze may help a bit. Winds may gust to near 20 mph at times.

Over the weekend we will see highs near 106 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert