Sunny, hot, with light south winds: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

Winds will be light from the south today with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Highs are expected to top out at 103 degrees with a heat index near 107. Today we will see partly cloudy skies.

Overnight mostly clear conditions are forecasted with lows in the upper 70s.

For Friday, our highs will be back in the low 100s. Winds will pick up from the south, so the breeze may help a bit. Winds may gust to near 20 mph at times.

Over the weekend we will see highs near 106 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday.