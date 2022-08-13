Sunny, hot afternoon ahead: watch Saturday's weather forecast

This morning our temperatures will be in the low 70s to start with mostly clear skies. But highs will soar into the upper-90s by the afternoon.

Sunday will be much of the same, but perhaps even warmer. Highs will be in the triple digits on Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday evening we start to finally see a change in the weather pattern. A chance for rain is expected with highs in the upper 80s for the remainder of the week.