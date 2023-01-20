Sunny end to the week: watch Friday Jan 20 weather forecast

This morning we will start in the low 30s, by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s with sunshine and lighter winds.

As we head into the weekend, we are going to see temperatures slightly cooler. HIghs will be in the 40s both days, and both days will feel chilly.

On Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain with temperatures in the 40s. As we move into Sunday the chance for rain will taper, but we will see gusty north winds and highs in the upper 40s, so still a cool day.

Next week we are back in the 50s for Monday. By Tuesday the temperatures will be in the 40s and there will be a chance for rain and possibly a few snow showers that evening.