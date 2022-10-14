 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny day with seasonable temperatures: watch Friday Oct 14 weather forecast

Today will be dry, sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph. 

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s. 

For Saturday, a few changes are expected. It will be a warm day ahead of the frontal passage. Highs will warm to almost 90 degrees. However, a front moves through in the evening. This will increase our chance for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. 

After the front passes cooler air will move in. 

The highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s with clouds hanging around and a north wind.

For the start of the next work week we will see highs in the 60s! 

Our first frost/freeze is possible across parts of northeast Oklahoma. However, I dont think we will see a freeze here in Tulsa. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

