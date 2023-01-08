Sunny, comfortable day ahead: watch Sunday Jan 8 weather forecast

Today will start off cool and then warm into the 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures next week will start off in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. From Wednesday into Thursday there will be a chance for showers as a front moves through.
Temperatures behind the front will be about 10 degrees cooler.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
