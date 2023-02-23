It is a colder start to the day. With clear skies the lows dropped to near freezing overnight. Today will be sunny but highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

For Friday we will continue to see highs in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. Wind chills on Friday morning will be in the teens.

It warms up quickly, though. Highs will rebound into the 50s and 60s for the weekend. However the chance for rain increases as well. Scattered showers are possible Saturday, with a higher chance for rain on Sunday.