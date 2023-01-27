 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny and warmer: watch Friday Jan 27 weather forecast

Today will be warm with highs near 60 and sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south. 

As we head into Saturday the highs will climb into the mid 60s with a good south breeze. 

A cold front will move through on Saturday night and bring much cooler weather. 

We will see highs in the 30s on Sunday. 

And by the start of next week there is a chance for some wintry weather once again to the area. 

