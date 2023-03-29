Today will be warmer than yesterday as highs are forecasted to climb into the 60s.
On Thursday the clouds will build and winds will start to pick up from the south.
By Thursday night we could see a few showers and storms, but Friday there is an increased chance for showers and storms.
Clearing skies are set for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today