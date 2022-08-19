 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny and temperatures in the 90s today: watch Friday's weather forecast

The sun sticks around again today and temperatures soar back into the 90s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight we will see increased cloudiness. Lows will drop into the 70s. 

For Saturday a few more clouds are expected in the area and highs will warm into the low 90s. 

On Sunday the chance for rain increases with highs in the low 80s. 

