Sunny and temperatures in the 90s today: watch Friday's weather forecast

The sun sticks around again today and temperatures soar back into the 90s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.
Overnight we will see increased cloudiness. Lows will drop into the 70s.
For Saturday a few more clouds are expected in the area and highs will warm into the low 90s.
On Sunday the chance for rain increases with highs in the low 80s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
