Sunny and mid 70s: watch Sunday Nov 6 weather forecast

Today will be sunny with highs in the mir 70s. It will feel much like Saturday, but a little warmer. Winds will remain light.

Tomorrow we will see a slight chance for a few showers and highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures actually warm to near 80 degrees by Wednesday this week before another front arrives bringing a chance for rain and temperatures back down in the 60s.

This front will actually bring some chilly weather as we head into next weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.