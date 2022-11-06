 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny and mid 70s: watch Sunday Nov 6 weather forecast

  • 0

Today will be sunny with highs in the mir 70s. It will feel much like Saturday, but a little warmer. Winds will remain light. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tomorrow we will see a slight chance for a few showers and highs in the low 70s. 

Temperatures actually warm to near 80 degrees by Wednesday this week before another front arrives bringing a chance for rain and temperatures back down in the 60s.

This front will actually bring some chilly weather as we head into next weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert