Sunny and cooler today: watch Thursday Jan 19 weather forecast

Today will be cooler with a north wind and mostly sunny skies. 

Highs will only climb into the upper 40 and low 50s. Winds will be from the north with some gusts up to 30 mph at times.

 As we move into Friday the highs will remain cooler - near 50 with sunshine. 

For the weekend the chance for rain will return on Saturday evening and early Sunday. 

Highs for the weekend will stay in the 50s. 

Cooler weather is to come by the middle of next week with a chance for light snowfall possible. 

