For Sunday it will be a little warmer, but also windier. Highs will be in the 70s with a south wind at 15mph.
On Monday our highs will stay in the 70s.
By Tuesday the chance for rain will increase a bit with highs in the 50s.
Highs are in the 50s and 40s for the rest of the week with a chance for rain for the rest of the week.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
