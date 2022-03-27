Sunday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Today will be almost a carbon copy of what we saw on Saturday. Highs are back in the 70s today with light winds from the east and southeast. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. For the upcoming work week we are expecting some warm conditions to start, but then another cool down as a front is expected to pass across the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will knock temperatures back down into the 60s and 50s and also bring us a chance for showers and a few storms.