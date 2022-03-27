 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

  • 0

Today will be almost a carbon copy of what we saw on Saturday. Highs are back in the 70s today with light winds from the east and southeast. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. For the upcoming work week we are expecting some warm conditions to start, but then another cool down as a front is expected to pass across the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will knock temperatures back down into the 60s and 50s and also bring us a chance for showers and a few storms.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert