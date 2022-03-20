Sunday's video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

We will round out our weekend with more gorgeous weather. Highs for Sunday will touch near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained from the south today at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times, so it will be a bit breezy. Winds are increasing today ahead of the next frontal boundary, which will move through the state on Monday into Tuesday. This will increase our chance for rain on Monday and also bump those afternoon highs back down into the 60s. By Monday afternoon as the front moves through there may be a few embedded thunderstorms, but the risk for any severe weather remains to the south of Oklahoma. The rain will clear on Tuesday, but the cool weather will stick around until the end of the week.