Sunday Weather Q&A: Which common folklore and myths are actually true?

A few months back, I wrote a Weather Wednesday column revealing whether weather folklore and myths were true or not. Since then, I have received a few emails with additional weather folklore questions that I hadn’t covered.

Is the saying true that when dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass?

— Bill, Broken Arrow

This is also both true and false. First, we must look at how dew forms.

Dew is a result of falling overnight temperatures. It forms when the overnight temperatures drop low enough to reach the dew point value — hence the name. So naturally, that means dew forms in the morning hours after a clear night.

For temperatures to drop to their lowest point requires an absence of clouds. Clouds act as a thermal barrier, trapping the Earth’s heat. So a clear night is a must. And a clear night would indicate rain is not on the way. However, we all know how quickly the weather can change around here. So while we may have a clear morning with dew on the ground, showers could move in by the afternoon hours, busting that folklore.

Is it true that a catchy drawer or sticker door mean rain is coming?

— Lily, Tulsa

This one is again both true and false. That stickiness that can occur from doors or window is a result of increasing low-level moisture in the atmosphere. For rainfall to occur, that moisture is needed. This moisture is a result of high dew points and high relative humidity. However, a lifting mechanism is needed for the rain to occur. That “lifting mechanism” can be things like cold fronts, warm fronts or mountain ranges.

If no lifting mechanisms are present, that sticky, humid air can hang around for days without ever seeing rainfall.

I have heard “cold is the night when the stars shine bright.” Is this true?

— Collin, Tulsa

This one is usually true. And it expands nicely from our previous question about dew on the ground. While this can happen in all seasons, it is most commonly seen during the winter months. At that time, night hours are typically a bit longer, giving the Earth’s surface a longer time to cool off.

If the skies are clear and the stars are shining bright, clouds are not present. The clear skies will allow the radiation from the Earth’s surface to emit into space. Clouds, as mentioned before, act as a barrier between the Earth and space, trapping the heat.

