This past week brought some wild weather to Oklahoma. Thankfully in Tulsa County we were spared from too much ice accumulation. I think we can all agree Tulsa could have been worse.

Like our neighbors to the south in Texas, for example, where some areas around the Austin metro saw anywhere from 0.5 inch to nearly 0.7 inch of ice accumulation.

When it comes to ice accumulations, typically 0.25 or less is just an annoyance, but travel is still somewhat manageable. With 0.25–0.5 inches, tree limbs will sag or break and most roads become icy. Over 0.5 will take down power lines and damage trees and make travel nearly impossible. And that is what we saw happen in many parts of central Texas.

Back in Tulsa, though, we had our own wacky weather.

On Monday and Tuesday morning a few bursts of thunder sleet occurred in eastern Oklahoma, which is already somewhat of a rare occurrence. But on top of that, the Tulsa National Weather Service also reported small hail. That brings us to this week’s question:

Did we have hail this past week with these winter storms or was it just sleet?

-Morgan, Tulsa

According to Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service, hail did fall from the sky as well.

“(There was) some small hail directly under the thunderstorms,” Piltz said. “It doesn’t happen too often, but it happens.”

There was a strong enough upward lift within the warm air sector that allowed for hail formation. It was mixed in with the sleet and the graupel.

What’s graupel, you may be asking? That is just another type of wintry precipitation that occurs, though less common than sleet. This was another question that came into my inbox:

What is the difference between hail and graupel?

-Steve, Broken Arrow

In short, they are typically distinguished by their color and texture. Sleet is clear and hard, where graupel is white and softer.

When it comes to formation, there is a little different process that takes place in order for these different characteristics to occur.

Let’s start with sleet. To form, as all precipitation does, sleet falls from the clouds as snow, but it hits a pocket of warmer air, causing it to melt back into rain. As it continues to fall toward the ground, it comes in contact with subfreezing air close to the surface, long enough for it to form back into ice before hitting the ground. When sleet finally hits the surface it usually lands as ice pellets that can bounce off surfaces. This can allow for accumulation similar to snowfall.

As far as graupel goes, the beginning process is just the same. It begins as snowfall from the clouds, but then it hits a layer of supercooled water droplets. This is when liquid exists but the air around it is frozen. The reason this happens is because the liquid molecules have not yet formed into a crystalline state. However, when these supercooled liquid droplets make contact with the snowfall, they immediately freeze onto the snowflakes edges. This causes what looks like ice pellets or hail. But unlike hail, they are soft and crushable.

“On Jan. 30, we officially measured 0.4 inch (which was primarily sleet) for Tulsa,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa NWS. “On Jan. 31 it was a trace. But the southern part of Tulsa likely saw between 0.5 inch and 1 inch of sleet.”

However, the official observing site for Tulsa is the NWS office, which is close to the airport and where the weather instruments are located. That location measured a total of 0.4 inch.

Featured video: