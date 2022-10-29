Sunday Weather Q&A: What will Halloween forecast look like this year?

Despite the scattered showers we saw at the beginning of the weekend, it looks like we will luck out once again with nice weather for those trick-or-treaters!

What can we expect for this year’s Halloween forecast?

— Ashley, Tulsa

Temperatures will reach the low 70s that day with dry conditions and mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures should be in the mid- to upper 60s by the time the sun sets.

But Halloween weather hasn’t always been a treat.

According to National Weather Service Tulsa, we set a record high of 87 degrees in 1950 and a record low of a bone-chilling 18 degrees in 1993.

And remember the years the kids used to wear heavy coats over those cute (or spooky) costumes?

“There have been 10 years on record since 1905 when the low temperatures on Oct. 31 was 32 degrees or less,” said Nicole McGavock, a meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “Most recently was in 2019 and 2017.”

But 2019 had more than just cold temperatures — we also saw snow!

According to McGavock, it has never actually snowed here on Oct. 31 since records began in 1900, but it has snowed the day before or the day after. And in 2019, a trace of snowfall covered those freshly carved pumpkins.

But on Nov. 1, 1951, the day after Halloween, we saw an impressive 1.3 inches of snowfall accumulate.

A more likely scenario on Halloween night for Oklahoma would be storms and storm damage. And, according to McGavock, we have had a few notable events in years past that have happened on Oct. 31.

In 1992, severe thunderstorms developed in eastern Oklahoma. McGavock said wind gusts were up to 65 mph and caused major roof damage to Quinton High School in Pittsburg County. The storms also damaged a church and numerous homes in the area. This happened in the afternoon, which put an unfortunate halt on those trick-or-treat plans.

McGavock also said that additional severe storms popped up later that evening and produced dime- to golf ball-sized hail in Tulsa, along with wind damage in Pryor and Commerce, Oklahoma.

Seven years later, in 1999, severe storms struck again. But this time, isn’t it fitting that on a date like Halloween, some rare east-to-west moving thunderstorms would develop? These spooky storms did more than just drive trick-or-treaters inside — they also produced four tornadoes. All of the confirmed tornadoes that night were rated EF-0 and occurred in Creek County.

While we are lucky enough to see clear conditions this year, thankfully our rain chances return by the end of the week. Sunshine will persist through Thursday, but the rain chances pick back up Friday and Saturday with another system passing through the region.